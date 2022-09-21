From being one of the finest actresses in the country to keeping the fashion police on their toes with her trendy style statement, Kareena Kapoor Khan has many feathers in her cap. Apart from being a talented actress, enthralling dancer, and fitness enthusiast, Bebo is a mother of two lil boys. And honestly, it won’t be wrong to say that she is a superwoman without a cape. We can’t be happier about the fact that we get to see their daily glimpses via her social media account. After admitting to keeping tabs on celebs, the actress took the internet by storm by finally creating her official Instagram account in March 2020. And now, she is an avid social media user. As Kareena is ageing like a fine wine, let’s take a look at some of the best memories shared by her on Instagram:

We all know that Kareena is her own favourite. And along with her iconic pouting selfie is an exceptionally good “Wednesday Wisdom”.

It is surely impossible to find a cuter picture than this. Buzzing over the internet, this picture captures the saga of the magnificent mother-son bond.

While it rarely happens that Kareena’s boys are all in one frame, we completely agree with Bebo that this surely is a dashing-looking gang of boys.

On the occasion of Bebo’s birthday, how can we forget her girl gang? However, we surely missed having Malaika Arora, who is Kareena’s one of the closest friends, in the frame.

Giving out some major couple goals, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena never miss a moment to make us all go aww over their PDA.

No matter how old you grow, you will always remain your daddy’s lil girl. Twinning in all black, Kareena can be seen posing with her father and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor.

We all know that Kareena surely loves her coffee and while giving a glance of her envious London trip, Bebo revealed she waited for two years to have her favourite coffee.

This adorable picture speaks a great deal of how the actress has been managing her family and career phenomenally. Honestly, setting an example like a queen.

While you can take the queen’s chair, you can’t take the queen out of her. Looking like a true Nawab and the Begum, this power couple is honestly royalty in all its true sense.

It appears that this year on Eid, Bebo finally got her perfect family picture. Wishing her fans and followers Eid Mubarak, the actress shared this Pataudi family portrait.

