In 2007, the Telugu film Chandamama became Kajal Aggarwal's first major successful film. Following this, she appeared in Magadheera in 2009, one of the biggest blockbusters of Telugu cinema. She also worked alongside Ajay Devgn in Rohit Shetty's directorial Singham.

Actress Kajal Aggarwal celebrates her 37th birthday today. The actress is known for working predominantly in Tamil and Telugu films. She has also acted in a few Hindi films. The actress made her acting debut in 2004 with the film Kyun...Ho Gaya Na! Kajal Aggarwal essayed the supporting role of Aishwarya Rai's best friend in the film.

In 2020, the actress married entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu and the couple recently had a son named Neil.

Here is a glimpse at Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram gallery:

The actress looks stunning in a floral pink off-shoulder dress. She has kept the look subtle with hair let loose and topped it with accessories.

Kajal Aggarwal shared a cute picture with her newborn son Neil.

Aggarwal penned a heartwarming note for her newly born son, Neil. The actress can be seen holding her baby close and enjoying the moment.

The actress looks dreamy in Payal Khandwala's outfit. Aggarwal opted for a subtle and minimal look and kept her hair tied in a ponytail. She sealed the look with earrings.

Kajal Aggarwal shared adorable pictures with husband Gautam Kitchlu. She also penned down a beautiful note.

The Magadheera actress flaunts her baby bump and looks ethereal.

Kajal Aggarwal looks drop-dead gorgeous in this black dress. The actress makes a bold statement with her statement earrings, which also completed her look.

