It's Gauahar Khan's birthday today. And, our hearts are singing "mera aashiq jhalla wallah". Gauahar made her acting debut with Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, which featured Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. While Gauahar made her acting debut in 2009, her first film as a lead actress was Fever, which came in much later.

She also essayed the role of Chand Bibi in Ishaqzaade, starring newcomers Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. The item songs helped her in gaining recognition. She has also appeared in several television reality shows and was the winner of Bigg Boss 7. The actress has been married to social media influencer and dancer Zaid Darbar.

Gauahar Khan is the youngest of five siblings and her sister Nigaar Khan is also a television actress.

As the actress embarks on another year in her life, here is a look at her fashionable photo gallery:

Gauahar Khan looks stunning as she wears a one-sided shoulder black dress with a side slit. Keeping the look minimal, the actress opted for heart-shaped earrings with bold red lip colour and chunky heels.

Khan's casual chic girl game is on point! She styled off-white trousers with a black crop top with white sneakers.

Rocking in this gorgeous blue backless dress, Chand Bibi, aka Gauahar Khan looks like a dream. She added some statement earrings and left her hair open.

The actress looks beautiful in her desi avatar. As Gauahar Khan wears a pink saree with a white blouse, we cannot stop admiring her.

Gauahar Khan looks regal in Samant Chauhan's pearl and crystal embroidered gown. To complete the look, she added some silver earrings and opted for a neat bun.

Upping her fashion game even at the airport, Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan in a black dress, which she paired with white flats.

Gauahar Khan is a vision for sore eyes in this gown

