Happy Birthday Fawad Khan: From Kapoor & Sons to Khoobsurat, diving into the best roles of the actor

After making his name heard out loud in Pakistan, leaving all the Indian girls weak on their knees, and making his grand entry in Hollywood that too directly in Marvel Cinematic Universe, Fawad Khan affirmed the fact that he is much more than a pretty face. From being Humsafar’s Ashar Hussain to Ms. Marvel’s Hasan, Fawad simply summed himself up with his deadly smile, killer looks, and to top it all with exemplary acting skills. The actor established his career with Pakistani TV shows like Hamsafar and Zindagi Gulzar Hai and carved his niche with Bollywood movies like Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Therefore on the occasion of Fawad’s 41st birthday, let’s take a look at his best roles:

Vikram Singh Rathore of Khoobsurat

Being an eye opener, Shashanka Ghosh’s Khoobsurat was Fawad’s big Bollywood debut. And who says that it’s only a girl who always has to be eye candy? Leaving this big question in the stereotypical minds, Fawad ruled every girl’s heart by essaying the character of the Royal Prince Viku to perfection. Turning out to be a perfect foil to Sonam Kapoor’s over-the-top chirpy persona, Fawad was also noticed for his subtle expressions. While the actor didn’t try to steal the limelight from Sonam, he was even appreciated more than his lead actress for his astounding polished prowess.

Rahul Kapoor of Kapoor & Sons

Never in our wildest dream had it ever crossed our mind that a mainstream hero, belonging to a relatively conservative nation like Pakistan, would agree to essay a role of a gay man in Bollywood’s big-budget commercial movie. But this man made it possible in every literal sense. Not just this but Indian cinema never witnessed a more mature portrayal of a gay character before. In addition, sharing the screen space with Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad’s honest portrayal successfully stood him out. One another thing that this film affirmed was that Indian cinema has received yet another amazing dancer.

DJ Ali of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Just with his cameo appearance, Fawad stunningly managed to win audiences with his smirk and rebellious character. In the heart-touching story of Ayaan and Alizeh, DJ Ali made himself heard out loud with his defiant role. Even just one song Cutiepie made the cinema-goers crazy for this handsome lad.

Hasan of Ms. Marvel

Finally, the year 2022 turned out to be humongous for the Pakistani star, who kept internet users waiting for a while. Fawad’s grand entry into MCU through its latest series Ms. Marvel was claimed as worth the wait. Essaying the role of Hasan, who is a freedom fighter in the British Raj and falls in love with Aisha, Fawad’s chemistry with Mehwish Hayat was simply adored by the fans.

