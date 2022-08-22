Happy Birthday Devoleena Bhattacharjee: A look at Gopi Bahu’s stunning wardrobe

Bhattacharjee made her debut in the television industry with Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto, in which she played the role of Bani. She is also a certified scuba driver

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee turns a year older today. Born and raised in Sivasagar, Assam, Bhattacharjee is known for essaying the role of Gopi Modi in Star Plus' long-running show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. The actress became a household name after appearing in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11. She also featured in Bigg Boss 14 as a proxy for Eijaz Khan.

Bhattacharjee made her debut in the television industry with Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto, in which she played the role of Bani. She even appeared on the dance reality show Dance India Dance 2 during its auditions. For the unversed, Bhattacharjee is a certified scuba driver and is passionate about singing. She is also a trained Bharatnatyam dancer.

On Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s 37th birthday, here’s taking a look at her photo gallery:

In this picture, Devoleena Bhattacharjee looks nothing less than a dream as she rocks a white dress. She complemented her outfit with a subtle and natural makeup look. Bhattacharjee is also seen striking a brooding pose for the camera as she casually chills on the bed.



Not a lot of people can pull off a golden-coloured attire, but nothing is impossible for Gopi Bahu. With matching accessories and jewellery, Gopi Bahu surely knows how to dazzle in golden.

Channelling her desi girl look, Bhattacharjee looks graceful as she sports a white saree in this picture. She rounded off her look with minimal studded earrings, as well as a watch, and kept her tresses loose.



In this picture, the actress is seen channelling her boss mode, but with a twist! Her bold poses in a red lehenga will surely leave her fans spellbound.



Bhattacharjee looks dreamy in a green suit. With her hair let loose, the actress paired her ethnic outfit with golden jhumkas. She completed her look with dewy makeup and a mid-parted hairdo.

