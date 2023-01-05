Chivalrously living up to the celebrated saying “the secret of great style is to feel good in what you wear”, the Mastani of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone has impeccably made her mark in the industry with her charm and grace. Apart from having several hits to her name, Deepika has clearly impacted the world with a decidedly fashion-thinking approach to style. From Cannes to Doha and from Cartier to Louis Vuitton, Deepika has honestly emerged as one of India’s most powerful fashion icons. Whether bringing winged eyeliner back in trend with her debut role Shanti Priya or forcing girls to achieve that perfect hair puff after her 2012 film Cocktail, Deepika is truly the style icon in the industry, setting trends with every role she plays. Therefore on the occasion of her 37th birthday, let’s take a look back at the time when she truly stood out as a style icon.

Representing her nation as one of the juries at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, Deepika truly made more than 130 crore population proud.

Looking no less than the queen that she is, Deepika donned this fierce gown from the wardrobe of French fashion designer Nicolas Ghesquière.

Brightening up the French street, Deepika donned this alluring floral print shoulderless gown, with match boots, for one of the events of Cannes 2022.

Courtesy to the Cannes Film Festival that her social media timeline could get adorned with such bright pictures and we could get some of the finest looks, making it hard for us to keep our eyes off of her.

While the recent Manish Malhotra show was all about “revitalising the divine craft of chikankari embroidery”, the superstar truly took our breaths away as she walked alongside her husband and actor Ranveer Singh, in this phenomenal lehenga.

Once again slipping into Nicolas Ghesquière’s masterpiece, Deepika proved once again that black is her colour.

If you doubted that even for a single moment, here is yet another proof. Raising the temperature in a black bodycon gown, Deepika looks simply fierce.

Slaying the world in raunchy red, Deepika’s timeline stunningly proves that the superstar in Nicolas Ghesquière’s piece of work is a deadly combination. And their collaboration is a spell-binding visual contrast to Mother Nature.

Draped around Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s trendsetter sequin saree that forced the world to turn heads, Deepika will be remembered as a style icon in history for posing in the same.

Turning the Red Sea International Film Festival pink in 2021, Deepika looks drop-dead gorgeous, as she was enthusiastically welcomed in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah.

