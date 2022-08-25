Daisy Shah, who is celebrating her birthday today, August 25, stepped into Bollywood in 2014 with Salman Khan’s Jai Ho. Since then, Daisy Shah has been a part of many films, including Hate Story 3, and Race 3.

Known for working predominantly in the Hindi film industry, Daisy Shah started her career as a model and then worked alongside Bollywood’s ace choreographer Ganesh Acharya for some years. Interestingly, Daisy appeared as a backstage dancer in Salman Khan‘s Tere Naam songs O Jaana and Lagan Lagi. Daisy Shah, who is celebrating her birthday today, August 25, stepped into Bollywood in 2014 with Salman Khan’s Jai Ho. Since then, Daisy Shah has been a part of many films, including Hate Story 3, and Race 3. While fans love to see her on-screen, Shah makes sure to keep them updated by posting pictures on social media, now and then. As she celebrates her birthday, let’s take a look at her photo gallery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy (@shahdaisy)

Daisy Shah loves to click selfies and here, she was seen making a pout. Don’t miss her caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy (@shahdaisy)

The actress looks stunning in a blue three-piece set from Paulmi And Harsh. She opted for a minimal look and added some oxidised earrings to complete her outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy (@shahdaisy)

This ‘expectations vs reality’ photo series in a red gown is certainly the story of every person. But we cannot get over how beautiful she looks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy (@shahdaisy)

Daisy Shah was captured with good food and good mood at this lavish eatery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy (@shahdaisy)

She wore a coral-inspired gown by Bhawna Rao couture. To seal the look, she added earrings with natural makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy (@shahdaisy)

Daisy Shah dazzled in a black dress and gave fashion police a run for their money.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy (@shahdaisy)

The actress shared snippets from her Goa vacation. Wearing an olive dress, she was seen enjoying her pool time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy (@shahdaisy)

Flaunting her aerial skills and perfect body, Daisy Shah captioned this picture hilariously.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy (@shahdaisy)

She channelled her inner boss mode and how! She was seen wearing a pantsuit set from Ranbir Mukherjee and we are in love with it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy (@shahdaisy)

Nailing her airport fashion game, Daisy Shah posed in blue distressed denim and a white crop top. She added a green shawl and glasses to complete the look.

Source: https://in.bookmyshow.com/amp/person/daisy-shah/25429

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram