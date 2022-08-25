Happy Birthday Daisy Shah: A sneak peek into her glamorous photo-gallery
Daisy Shah, who is celebrating her birthday today, August 25, stepped into Bollywood in 2014 with Salman Khan’s Jai Ho. Since then, Daisy Shah has been a part of many films, including Hate Story 3, and Race 3.
Known for working predominantly in the Hindi film industry, Daisy Shah started her career as a model and then worked alongside Bollywood’s ace choreographer Ganesh Acharya for some years. Interestingly, Daisy appeared as a backstage dancer in Salman Khan‘s Tere Naam songs O Jaana and Lagan Lagi. Daisy Shah, who is celebrating her birthday today, August 25, stepped into Bollywood in 2014 with Salman Khan’s Jai Ho. Since then, Daisy Shah has been a part of many films, including Hate Story 3, and Race 3. While fans love to see her on-screen, Shah makes sure to keep them updated by posting pictures on social media, now and then. As she celebrates her birthday, let’s take a look at her photo gallery.
Daisy Shah loves to click selfies and here, she was seen making a pout. Don’t miss her caption.
The actress looks stunning in a blue three-piece set from Paulmi And Harsh. She opted for a minimal look and added some oxidised earrings to complete her outfit.
This ‘expectations vs reality’ photo series in a red gown is certainly the story of every person. But we cannot get over how beautiful she looks.
Daisy Shah was captured with good food and good mood at this lavish eatery.
She wore a coral-inspired gown by Bhawna Rao couture. To seal the look, she added earrings with natural makeup.
Daisy Shah dazzled in a black dress and gave fashion police a run for their money.
The actress shared snippets from her Goa vacation. Wearing an olive dress, she was seen enjoying her pool time.
Flaunting her aerial skills and perfect body, Daisy Shah captioned this picture hilariously.
She channelled her inner boss mode and how! She was seen wearing a pantsuit set from Ranbir Mukherjee and we are in love with it.
Nailing her airport fashion game, Daisy Shah posed in blue distressed denim and a white crop top. She added a green shawl and glasses to complete the look.
