Actor and producer Arbaaz Khan celebrates his 55th birthday today. Born in Mumbai to legendary scriptwriter Salim Khan, Arbaaz Khan made his Bollywood debut in 1996 with the film Daraar. He then went on to feature in films like Hello Brother, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, and Dabangg to name a few.

Arbaaz Khan has often teamed up with his brothers Salman Khan and Sohail Khan on multiple projects. In 2005, Arbaaz made his debut in Telugu cinema, however, the film failed to create a stir at the box office. After starring in Madhur Bhandarkar's Fashion, Khan ventured into film production with Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg.

Arbaaz Khan was married to actress Malaika Arora, but the couple announced their separation in 2016. The actor has now been dating Giorgia Andriani for several years.

Here is a sneak peek at Arbaaz Khan's pictures with girlfriend Giorgia Andriani on the occasion of his birthday:

The actor shared pictures with his girlfriend from their recent trip to the Maldives. The couple can be seen enjoying their time together.

View this post on Instagram



On the occasion of Giorgia Andriani's birthday, Arbaaz Khan shared an adorable picture of the two. While Khan can be seen sporting a Kurta, Giorgia can be seen wearing an ethnic attire.

View this post on Instagram



Arbaaz Khan looks handsome in a black velvet suit while his girlfriend dazzles in a peach colour dress.

View this post on Instagram



The duo celebrated Navratri together in 2018 and attended an event. Khan can be seen wearing a white Kurta pyjama with a black vest and Andriani sports a mauve colour skirt and blouse.

View this post on Instagram



Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani walked the ramp together in 2018 for designer Archana Kochhar. Their coordinated black and white outfits leave us in awe.

View this post on Instagram



Giorgia Andriani posted a picture with her actor boyfriend on the occasion of his birthday. The couple can be seen colour coordinated in black.

