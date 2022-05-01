Anushka Sharma is all set to celebrate her 34th birthday today, 1 May. The actress made her big Bollywood debut in 2008 starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, which turned out to be a huge success.

In a career spanning over a decade, Anushka Sharma has carved out a spot for herself in the industry. From Badmaash Company to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, the actor has many notable works to her credit. She also turned producer with successes like Pataal Lok, Bulbul and NH10 under her belt.

As the actress turns 34, here is a look at some of her best songs:

Jiya Re- Jiya Re was featured in the film Jab Tak Hai Jaan, which starred Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan. The song is sung by Neeti Mohan and composed by A.R Rahman. It has over 17 million views on YouTube.



Ainvayi Ainvayi- The song Ainvayi Ainvayi was featured in the film Band Baaja Baaraat and became the party anthem song in 2010. The song has over 54 million views on YouTube and features Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh.



The Breakup Song- The Breakup Song from the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starred Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor. The song became the official breakup song of the year and was well-received by the audience. The track has over 348 million views on YouTube.



Laung Da Lashkara- Laung Da Lashkara was featured in the film Patiala House, starring Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma. While the film failed to woo audiences, Laung Da Lashkara struck a chord with them, making it one of the hit songs of Anushka's career. The song has over 64 million views on YouTube.



Hawayein- This romantic track from the film Jab Harry Met Sejal saw Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan romancing in some dreamy locales. The song has over 62 million views on YouTube and was very well received by listeners.



Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai- The song Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai from Sultaan was sung by Badshah, Vishal Dadlani, Isheeta, and Shalmali Kholgade. The song features Anushka Sharma and Salman Khan and has over 155 million views on YouTube. Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai became one of the biggest hits of the year and remains a favourite at weddings till date.



Here's wishing Anushka Sharma a great year ahead.

