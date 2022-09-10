Happy Birthday Anurag Kashyap: Unforgettable characters created by him

After intriguing the audiences for more than two decades on the silver screen, the filmmaker is celebrating his golden jubilee today.

Taking an awestruck audience up the intriguing streets of Wasseypur, down the tantalising gullies of Bambai, and on the countless compelling journeys with unforgettable characters from across the nation, Anurag Kashyap has hands down mastered the craft of portraying violence, crime, and thrill at once. While his films are unconventional, they spellbind the audiences with their realism. The man, who wears many caps, carries the prowess of exhibiting the bloodiest scenes so powerfully that the viewers are glued to their seats and watch it till the end. After intriguing the audiences for more than two decades on the silver screen, the filmmaker is celebrating his golden jubilee today. Therefore, on the occasion of his 50th birthday, let’s take a look at some of the unforgettable characters created by him:

Sardar Khan (Gangs Of Wasseypur)

There are movies, then there are cult classics, however, this becomes deadly when a character gets a grip of the audiences and never lets them forget him. Gangs Of Wasseypur’s Sardar Khan, played by Manoj Bajpayee, was critically acclaimed for one of the finest performances ever. From making you laugh to leaving you irked to the core, from arousing your strong indignation to making you cry, Sardar Khan’s character was tailor-made for Bajpayee.

Faizal Khan (Gangs Of Wasseypur 2)

Usually preferred in the supporting roles, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was made overnight star after essaying Faizal Khan in Gangs Of Wasseypur 2. Time and again, Nawazuddin has talked about his decade-long struggles in the industry. However, courtesy of his powerhouse performance in Anurag Kashyap’s directorial, which awarded him with long-due fame. Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Faizal Khan was both realistic and robust, to say the least.

Vicky Sandhu (Manmarziyaan)

It is only a filmmaker like Kashyap who can pull out Vicky Sandhu from Vicky Kaushal. Spoilt, suave, loving, and childlike, Vicky appeared in the never seen before avatar in Manmarziyaan. While you will fall in love with Abhishek Bachchan’s character, Vicky’s performance will leave you helpless that you feel for him, but can’t help him.

Raman (Raman Raghav 2.0)

Inspired by real-life killer Raman Raghav, Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a maniac murderer Raman will send chills down your spine. The power-packed performances by both Vicky Kaushal and Nawazuddin will hook you to your seats till the end.

Shravan Kumar (Mukkabaaz)

The critically acclaimed movie witnessed Vineet Kumar Singh essaying the role of an aspiring boxer Shravan Kumar Singh. Vineet’s portrayal of Shravan will leave you inspired to every bit. And of course, we cannot overlook his performance as Danish Khan in Gangs Of Wasseypur.

