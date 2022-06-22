Sinha started his career by working as an assistant director to Pankaj Parashar. It was only in 2001 that Anubhav Sinha made his first directorial debut with Tum Bin. Following Tum Bin, he directed films like Dus, Cash, and Ra. One, Gulaab Gang, Mulk, Article 15, Thappad, and Anek.

Ace film director Anubhav Sinha turns 57 today. A dialogue writer, writer, producer, screenplay, and lyricist, Sinha is a man of many talents. He is best known for making films like Dus, Ra.One and Tum Bin. Born in Allahabad, Sinha worked as an engineer in New Delhi, before he moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in the film industry.

Here is a list of films directed by Anubhav Sinha:

Ra.One - The film Ra.One was released in 2011 and featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. The plot revolves around a titular antagonist of an action game who takes a physical form to wreak havoc and only the game's less powerful protagonist can now save the creator's family.

Mulk - Released in 2018, Mulk featured late actor Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Neena Gupta, and Prateik Babbar. The story revolves around a Muslim father and daughter-in-law who try to prove their innocence after their family is accused of having extremist ties.

Article 15 - Ayushmann Khurrana's starrer Article 15 was released in 2019. The film is set in the rural heartlands of India, where an upright police officer - played by Khurrana - sets out on a crusade against violent caste-based crimes and discrimination.

Thappad - Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad was released in 2020. The story is centred around the life of Amrita, whose seemingly perfect world comes to an end when her husband slaps her once at a party.

Anek - Released in 2022, the film features Ayushmann Khurrana in the titular role. The film is a socio-political, action thriller set against the geopolitical backdrop of northeast India.

