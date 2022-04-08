Take a sneak peak into the day to day life of Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun needs no introduction! The renowned South star turns a year older today, on 8 April. The actor has been riding high on the success of his latest release Pushpa: The Rise. Originally in Telugu, the movie has accumulated a staggering profit of Rs 40 crores in Bollywood. The film has made the star a household name across the country.

If the film had not gone to Amazon Prime Video, Pushpa The Rise would have shown no fall in its box office figures despite another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the ace actor turns 39, here is a sneak peek of the his family life:

A perfect family picture as the actor celebrated 11 years of togetherness with his wife. The photo also featured his two kids.

The doting daddy gave us a glimpse of his Allu Arha.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)



The actor shared a video from his dreamy Diwali celebrations that were given a beautiful touch by his wife Allu Sneha Reddy.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Allu Arjun celebrated his last year’s wedding anniversary by treating his fans with a picture from Taj Mehal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Another click of the cuties Arha and Ayaan from Rakshabandhan stole our hearts.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Now we know where the actor got his cuteness from - his mom!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)



Well, the South star is definitely giving us major Holi celebration goals.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)



On the work front, the actor met filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali at his office in Mumbai recently. A clip of Allu Arjun walking into Bhansali’s office has surfaced on social media, giving rise to speculations on whether the meeting was about a potential collaboration between the actor and the director on a new project.

The makers have confirmed that the second part of Pushpa: The Rise will have a theatrical release in December 2022. Titled Pushpa: The Rule, the film will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was seen as the antagonist towards the end of the first part.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.