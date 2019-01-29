Hansal Mehta on Kangana Ranaut-Simran controversy resurfacing: 'Painful chapter of my life'

As Kangana Ranut's Manikarnika; The Queen of Jhansi gets embroiled in further controversies, Simran director Hansal Mehta finally opened up about the issue which surrounded his film back in 2017.

Many people keep dragging me into the controversies around Kangana Ranaut that seem to erupt from time to time. For the last time - Simran is a closed chapter as far as i am concerned. The details of what really transpired during the film will remain a.. pic.twitter.com/fGafyuxq3Z — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 28, 2019

Mehta had been silent on Ranaut and writer Apurva Asrani's dispute over writing credits in Simran. However, the director recently shared a lengthy post about his stance and his experience of making Simran two years ago. He wrote, “The past two years have been difficult, very difficult. They have impacted me financially, mentally, and physically. I am dealing with my losses in the most constructive manner possible and in the only way I know - by moving on.”

Terming Simran a 'painful chapter' of his life, Mehta explained why he chose to remain silent during the making and promotions of the film. He stated that since the film was the labour of many people, he chose not to sabotage it. The director further added that he has chosen to steer clear of people who are toxic and has always wished the best for people around him.

Earlier, director Krish had criticised Kangana for taking directorial credits for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi stating that the actress had worked on only 20 to 25 percent of the first half and 10 to 15 percent of the latter half of the film.

