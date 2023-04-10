Monster’s Ball actress Halle Berry is garnering praises from her admirers and fans on social media after posting a nude photograph of herself having a wine on the balcony. Sharing on Twitter and Instagram, the gorgeous lady captioned the pic, ‘i do what i wanna do.’

i do what i wanna do. 💋 pic.twitter.com/hDIkyfiy53 — Halle Berry (@halleberry) April 8, 2023

While she was hailed as an aspiration by several fans, some joked that they had saved the tweet for their “vision board” to inspire them in future.

While one person commented, “Putting this on my vision board for my 50s”, another user wrote, “When I tell you I just saved this for my summer vision board.” A netizen wrote, “Be you loud and proud,” another user added, “Exactly how I’m about to be on my patio all summer and on my lounge chairs.”

Berry recently opened up about her love for wine while talking to Bazaar.com and shared that it is her guilty pleasure.

“I think red wine for me is the healthiest that you can drink since its usually low in sugar and has less sulfates. And if you’re drinking wine for heart health, which I do, having a glass of red wine a day can be good. Heart disease actually runs in my family, so my cardiologist is always reminding me about that. I usually drink wines from Dry Farms, which offers healthier, more natural wines that are low in alcohol, sugar, and sulfates, which also allows me to have it more regularly,” said Halle.

