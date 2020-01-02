You are here:

Half Widow, Urdu-Kashmiri language drama directed by Danish Renzu, to release in cinemas on 6 January

Half Widow, a drama set in Kashmir and directed by Los Angeles-based debutant Danish Renzu, is slated for a limited theatrical release in the country on 6 January. The Urdu-Kashmiri language film, co-written by Renzu and Gaya Bhola, follows a woman from Srinagar who is in search of her abducted husband.

Half Widow has received a 'UA' certificate from The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Theatre chain PVR cinemas is releasing the film in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, and Jammu, according to a press release. The 91 minute-long film already released earlier this year on Amazon Prime Video.

Co-produced by Renzu and Bhola, Half Widow stars Neelofar Hamid, Shahnawaz Bhat, Mir Sarwar and Haseena Sofi in the lead. The film has been edited by Nitin Baid, who has served as the editor of films like Raazi, Lust Stories, Ghoul, Gully Boy and Bard of Blood.

Renzu has also helmed The Illegal, starring Suraj Sharma, Shweta Tripathi and Adil Hussain in pivotal roles. According to the synopsis on IMDb the drama tells a "gritty realistic story about a young film school student from middle-class India who's forced to drop out to support his family while staying in the United States as an undocumented worker."

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

