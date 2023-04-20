All the Oscar-winner of India came together in a single frame and what can be better than that? Film producer Guneet Monga who is presently basking in the success of her award-winning documentary, The Elephant Whisperers, had a great time in the company of celebrated filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves, music composer AR Rahman, and sound designed Resul Pookutty. Taking to her social media handles, Monga shared a picture of their gathering while calling it “a moment to remember!” Guneet Monga along with Kartiki Gonsalves scripted history after their documentary film The Elephant Whisperers won an Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards this year.

Speaking about her outing with her fellow Oscar winners, Monga shared a picture of them on her Instagram story and further tweeted about it. “5 Oscars in one picture, a moment to remember! Such an honour to spend time with Resul Pookutty, AR Rahman, and Kartiki Gonsalves. Jai Ho!”, her caption read.

5 Oscars in one picture, a moment to remember! Such an honour to spend time with @resulp @arrahman @earthspectrum. Jai Ho! pic.twitter.com/MjIJ5e3eGv — Guneet Monga (@guneetm) April 18, 2023

As soon as she shared the picture, many took to the comment section and applauded the legends. A user wrote, “PRIDE OF INDIA”, while another one wrote, “You can call it as “Gang of Oscars.”

“Wishing for you all to collaborate together,” a third user commented.

Notably, while Monga and Kartiki have joined the Oscars club recently, AR Rahman also won an Oscar for his music in Slumdog Millionaire at the 81st Academy Awards. Resul Pookutty also won the Academy Award for Best Sound Mixing in the same year.

The Elephant Whisperers’ Oscar win

Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves’ The Elephant Whisperers won an award under the category of Best Documentary Short. The documentary explores the story of an aged couple ‘Bomman and Belli’ who took the responsibility of looking after an orphaned elephant calf named Raghu. The couple living in the Mudumalai National Park has been looking after abandoned and orphaned elephants for several years now.

Following the documentary’s Oscar win, Monga has been sharing several videos and pictures on her social media, showing her moment of celebration. She also paid a visit to Golden Temple to seek blessings.

