Producer Guneet Monga who is presently basking in the success of her Oscar-winning documentary film, The Elephant Whisperers recently opened up on various topics including her filmmaking journey and her wish to cast one of her favourite actors, Shah Rukh Khan in her film. Speaking at the News18 Rising India Summit on Wednesday, Monga spoke about the Pathaan actor further adding that he is an “inspiration” for her. She also shared the experience of meeting Shah Rukh Khan for the first time and said that she didn’t want to meet him as a fan but wanted to be recognised for her work.

Guneet Monga speaks on Shah Rukh Khan

While interacting during the media event in New Delhi, Guneet Monga began by noting that she is one of those fans who wants to click a picture outside Mannat (Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai residence) and pray for the Oscars.

“I was inspired by his life. Though I am not in front of the camera, I feel motivated by him. His life and works are very encouraging,” she added.

Further recalling her first meeting with SRK, Monga revealed that she never wanted to meet him as a fan but as a successful filmmaker.

“I met him for the first time during the screening of a film that I had produced and the director had invited him. Everybody there just kept telling him that they are his biggest fans. I never wanted to meet him as a fan. I could have but I always wanted to meet him when he knows my body of work and when we can discuss cinema,” she said.

Monga further spoke about how she was overwhelmed when SRK held her hand and watched one of her films while sitting beside her. “It was during one of my films’ screenings when the director introduced me to SRK and told him that I am his very big fan. He held my hand and I sat on the steps of the theatre while he sat in the corner seat. However, I had to attend a call later,” she added.

She also expressed her happiness over knowing that SRK knows her name and is aware of her work.

Guneet Monga on working SRK

Besides sharing her views about her favourite actor, Monga upon being asked about her plans to work with SRK revealed that she recently asked him about the same.

“I think the day I want to make a 1,000 crore film and I have that confidence to step into Bollywood, that is the day when I will cast him. He is Pathaan,” she said.

