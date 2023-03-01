Are you in deception? Perhaps you gave too much trust! The makers of the movie are all set to Gumraah the audience with its first announcement. They did what they promised, the teaser of the movie is out however it’s not the video, it’s an intriguing poster!

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur’s GUMRAAH teaser will be arriving soon, the crime thriller based on true events is set to hit the big screens on 7th April 2023

The movie will showcase an intense face-off between Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Roy.

Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar the film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios. GUMRAAH to release in cinemas on 7th April 2023.

Mrunal Thakur was in Delhi last year shooting for this upcoming crime thriller in which she is playing the role of a cop for the first time ever on screen. Being the perfect supportive co-star that she is, Mrunal had a reunion of sorts with her co-star Aditya Roy Kapur in the capital.

Aditya was there to promote his upcoming release – Om and Mrunal wanted to extend her support and cheer on Aditya for his soon to release film. Mrunal wished him and the entire team all the luck for the release.

Talking about Mrunal and Aditya, the duo will share screen space in Gumraah, which is the official remake of Thadam. Talking about her role, the Super 30 actress earlier said, “My character is very intriguing and playing a cop has been on my checklist. This will be a very distinct role from all the characters I have played till now and I am looking forward to audiences watching this one.”

