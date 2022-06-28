Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur will feature together in Gumrah. The film is the official remake of Tamil hit Thadam.

Mrunal Thakur is currently in Delhi shooting for her upcoming crime thriller in which she is playing the role of a cop for the first time ever on screen. Being the perfect supportive co-star that she is, Mrunal had a reunion of sorts with her co-star Aditya Roy Kapur in the capital.

Aditya is there to promote his upcoming release - Om and Mrunal wanted to extend her support and cheer on Aditya for his soon to release film. Mrunal wished him and the entire team all the luck for the release.

Talking about Om, the actor said in an earlier statement, "It's been an incredible journey, and it gives me great joy to share a glimpse of the film with all my fans. It's an attempt that has been as rewarding as it has been challenging. All thanks to my director and producers for their support, I am sure the audiences are going to love all the elements of this wholesome entertainer!"

Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan present, A Paper Doll Entertainment Production, produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan and Ahmed Khan, 'OM -The Battle Within' is directed by Kapil Verma. The film is all set to release in cinemas on 1st July 2022.

Talking about Mrunal and Aditya, the duo will share screen space in Gumrah, which is the official remake of Thadam. Talking about her role, the Super 30 actress earlier said, "My character is very intriguing and playing a cop has been on my checklist. This will be a very distinct role from all the characters I have played till now and I am looking forward to audiences watching this one."

Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, the Hindi version is directed by Vardhan Ketkar.

