Gulshan Devaiah collaborates with Anurag Kashyap's sister, Anubhuti, on comedy-drama, Afsos

Gulshan Devaiah, who is known for films like Shaitan, Hate Story, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and Hunterrr, is all set to collaborate with Anubhuti Kashyap, Anurag Kashyap's sister, for the comedy-drama Afsos. The team has already begun shooting in Mumbai, and the makers are hoping to release the film later this year.

Gulshan's latest venture in dual roles of Jimmy and Karate Mani in Vasan Bala's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota has been receiving rave reviews from critics and audience alike. According to a review in Variety, "In his radically different dual roles, Devaiah smoothly traverses extremes with sufficient persuasiveness to make even Nicolas Cage stand up and take notice."

The film was first screened 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, where it won the People's Choice Midnight Madness Award, and then at 2018 MAMI Film Festival, where it received a standing ovation. The film was released in theatres on 21 March this year.

He has also appeared in Eros Now original web series Smoke, alongside Kalki Koechlin, Mandira Bedi, Jim Sarbh, Amit Sial, Gulshan Devaiah, Satyadeep Mishra, Neal Bhoopalam, Prakash Belawadi and the late Tom Alter.

Gulshan will next be seen in Commando 3, also starring Vidyut Jamwal, Adah Sharma and Vicky Kadian. A sequel to the 2017 film Commando 2, Commando 3 is scheduled to hit the theatres on 20 September.

