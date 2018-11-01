Smoke review: Gulshan Devaiah, Amit Sial stand out in a pool of cluttered, unconvincing performances

Crime seems to be the new trend in the Indian digital content space. Amazon Prime Video India's Inside Edge was contested by Netflix's Sacred Games, both detailed narratives of edgy narratives. Eros Now's latest offering in the crime thriller genre is Smoke. Portraying the underbelly of Goa, rampant with drug overlords and their henchmen, Smoke aims to create a world of blatant corruption.

Essentially a drama circling two drug cartels, headed by Bhau (Prakash Belawade) and Moshe Barak (Tom Alter) respectively in Goa, Smoke charts the narrative of illegal supply and purchase of drugs from Russia. The delicate balance between the two organisations is suddenly jerked, when news of deaths abroad make headlines, automatically grabbing attention of the countrywide media. Barak and Bhau struggle to keep peace, as one after the other, their kingpins take a hit, literally and metaphorically. Smoke brews its narrative as other drug lords, the police and government inch closer to rip off the covers in order to expose the two.

For starters, there remains an unfortunate hangover of Sacred Games throughout Neel Guha's Smoke. Various scenes evoke a sense of déjà vu from Netflix's fantastic thriller, only to remind you that you are probably witnessing a lesser version of a spectacle; almost like a cheap imitation of the Monalisa.

Performances are mostly contrived. Surprisingly, topping the list of awkward screen presences, is Alter. Barak's formidable persona should have commanded fear and respect. Alter instead mutters lukewarm threats in a bad Russian accent. The oddest portions that the late actor shares, are with Kalki Koechlin, who plays Barak's mistress. The two seem to occupy the same space, yet remain unsure of how to use their limbs around the other.

Neil Bhoopalam's plays Dumbo, a deaf and mute chef, embroiled in the mess. He is sedate, often to the point of being subtle. Yet, he is unable to hold viewer attention with his stint in the series.

The script lags terribly, with most of the dialogues landing flat. Actors mouth lines which could pass off as threats at best, instead of instilling fear in the audience. Vijay Maurya (dialogue), Ayush Raina (story) and Upendra Sidhaye (screenplay) have not only created half baked characters but also left most without a personality till a point, so much so that one seems to merge with the other.

An exception to the general droopy scenario is of course Gulshan Devaiah aka JJ. His entrance is sudden and unplanned. He comes in like a messiah to save Bhau’s son, Pushkar (Amit Sial) and immediately becomes one of their own. Yet, throughout his portrayal, Devaiah manages to maintain a slippery aspect about him wherein you would not completely trust him. JJ spurts Bihari, and coolly observes the crime space around him. Yet, there is something very Macbeth-esque about him as his loyalty strays more towards ambition.

The other performance worth mentioning is that of Sial's. He convincingly plays the hot-blooded mercurial mafia scion. Despite the violence and generous doses of cuss words, Sial manages to inculcate a certain gullibility to the character which bolsters his honest portrayal.

Jim Sarbh keeps a low profile in the beginning of Smoke, while Mandira Bedi's web series debut serves her well. Playing Barak's dissatisfied wife, Bedi brings in breathers with her genuine acting.

Cinematography is another department that lacks impact. The Konkan coast of Goa has been the background of many a picturesque Bollywood offerings (Finding Fanny et al), and one would think the makers would want to set that up against the tone of a dark underworld — creating a brilliant contrast. But nothing of the sort happens. Insipid shots of Goan streets and extravagant bungalows are shown. For a crime thriller, there are almost no action sequences, barring a few gun shots and assassinations.

The main thriller meanders from one juncture to the other without really making any narrative point. The storyline bogs down performances, which should have otherwise stood out with the stellar cast such as this. Smoke leaves a sense of dissatisfaction which might as well have been avoided with a re-watch of the Sacred Games.

Smoke currently streams on Eros Now.

(All images from Facebook)

Updated Date: Nov 01, 2018 16:08 PM