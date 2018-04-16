You are here:

Alia Bhatt wraps up Gully Boy; Katrina Kaif's statue unveiled at Madame Tussauds: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Alia Bhatt finishes shooting for Gully Boy

‍♀️ #gullygirl @aliaabhatt A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Apr 16, 2018 at 2:22am PDT

Ranveer Singh posted a photo of Alia Bhatt on his Instagram in which she can be seen wearing a Gully Boy tee-shirt. The gifted actress has finished shooting for the Zoya Akhar-directed film and was also spotted shooting at a Mumbai railway station.

Alia Bhatt means business in the new Raazi poster

New poster of #Raazi... Stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal... Directed by Meghna Gulzar... 11 May 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/z3laDgansn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2018

A new poster of Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film Raazi has been unveiled. It features all the primary characters, resolute in their mission.

Katrina Kaif gets a statue in Madame Tussauds, New York

Katrina Kaif's statue in Madame Tussauds New York! pic.twitter.com/jlL6GNXV3O — Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) April 13, 2018

We don't whether to be happy for Katrina Kaif, who just got her own statue at Madame Tussauds, New York or be sad because it does not look like her.

Shweta Bachchan-Nanda gets a publisher

The latest celebrity to jump on the writer bandwagon is Shweta Nanda-Bachchan. HarperCollins India announced that it will be publishing her book. Amitabh Bachchan, like a proud father, shared the news on Instagram.

Naseeruddin Shah's next is a slice of life story

Naseeruddin Shah. Sonali Kulkarni. Aamir Bashir... First look poster of the slice-of-life story #HopeAurHum... Sudip Bandyopadhyay directs... Produced by Samira Bandyopadhyay... 11 May 2018 release... #PVRPictures pic.twitter.com/smhBoZeUXW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2018

Naseeruddin Shah's next film, Hope Aur Hum, is a light-hearted drama. Starring Sonali Kulkarni and Aamir Bashir, the film releases on 11 May.

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2018 18:11 PM