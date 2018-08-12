Ananya Panday might make Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy after Student of the Year 2 delay

After the delay in the release of Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2, reports are rife that Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday may make her Bollywood debut with Gully Boy.

Starring Ananya, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in lead roles, Student of the Year 2 was earlier scheduled to release on 23 November, 2018. However Johar, on 30 July, announced that the film was being pushed to 10 May, 2019. Owing to the unforeseen delay, Panday, who reportedly has a special role in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, might mark might her Bollywood debut with said film as it heads to the theatres in February, next year. Revolving around the street rappers of Mumbai, Gully Boy will see Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in primary roles. It also features Kalki Koechlin, Akanksha Puri, Vijay Varma and Ali Asghar in pivotal roles.

As for Student of the Year 2, the sequel to Dharma Productions' 2012 romantic comedy, will feature the original cast comprising Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in a special song in the opening credits, according to a report in DNA. The makers are yet to comment on the reason behind the delay but the date change move is likely to have been taken to avoid the clutter during the last quarter of 2018, especially with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer sci-fi thriller 2.0 hitting the screens during the same time.

