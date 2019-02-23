Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi gets a hand-written congratulatory note from Amitabh Bachchan

Siddhant Chaturvedi's performance in Gully Boy has been garnering praise across quarters. His portrayal of the unabashed rapper MC Sher provided the perfect canvas to Ranveer Singh's shy, quiet character of Murad. Chaturvedi's silver screen debut with the Zoya Akhtar directorial has attracted the attention of critics who feel that Chaturvedi has gone out of his obvious comfort zone to depict MC Sher's character.

The actor recently shared a post on Instagram where he posted a picture with a bouquet and personalised letter sent to him by Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, congratulating him on Gully Boy's success. Bachchan's acknowledgement must have meant the world to this newcomer, who also featured in Amazon Prime Video India's Inside Edge.

Apart from Ranveer and Siddhant, Gully Boy boasts a strong ensemble cast including actors such as Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz, Amruta Subhash, Vijay Varma and Sheeba Chaddha among others.

Updated Date: Feb 23, 2019 13:17:05 IST