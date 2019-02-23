You are here:

Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi gets a hand-written congratulatory note from Amitabh Bachchan

FP Staff

Feb 23, 2019 13:17:05 IST

Siddhant Chaturvedi's performance in Gully Boy has been garnering praise across quarters. His portrayal of the unabashed rapper MC Sher provided the perfect canvas to Ranveer Singh's shy, quiet character of Murad. Chaturvedi's silver screen debut with the Zoya Akhtar directorial has attracted the attention of critics who feel that Chaturvedi has gone out of his obvious comfort zone to depict MC Sher's character.

The actor recently shared a post on Instagram where he posted a picture with a bouquet and personalised letter sent to him by Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, congratulating him on Gully Boy's success. Bachchan's acknowledgement must have meant the world to this newcomer, who also featured in Amazon Prime Video India's Inside Edge.

Apart from Ranveer and Siddhant, Gully Boy boasts a strong ensemble cast including actors such as Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz, Amruta Subhash, Vijay Varma and Sheeba Chaddha among others.

Updated Date: Feb 23, 2019 13:17:05 IST

tags: Alia Bhatt , Amitabh Bachchan , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Gully Boy , Ranveer Singh , Shareworthy , Siddhant Chaturvedi

also see

Gully Boy: Amul tweaks film's popular 'Apna Time Aega' dialogue in its doodle dedicated to Zoya Akhtar's film

Gully Boy: Amul tweaks film's popular 'Apna Time Aega' dialogue in its doodle dedicated to Zoya Akhtar's film

Gully Boy: Karan Johar praises Zoya Akhtar's film, calls her 'a bonafide magician'

Gully Boy: Karan Johar praises Zoya Akhtar's film, calls her 'a bonafide magician'

Watch: Gully Boy's Siddhant Chaturvedi aka MC Sher wins the internet as he channels his inner rapper

Watch: Gully Boy's Siddhant Chaturvedi aka MC Sher wins the internet as he channels his inner rapper