Watch: Gully Boy's Siddhant Chaturvedi aka MC Sher wins the internet as he channels his inner rapper

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is receiving immense love and appreciation for his performance as a rapper MC Sher in musical drama Gully Boy, took to Twitter and presented his rapping skills.

Siddhant uploaded a video in which he is seen rapping to a song in a karaoke style rendition.

The actor composed his rap through the Gully Beat app which allows users to write their own rap and give it a beat too. The app makes it easier for rappers to get all the components in one place. Siddhant also has asked his followers to download this app and create a piece of your own.

Chaturvedi was well received by critics for his Bollywood debut as MC Sher, with Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, played a crucial role in helping Ranveer Singh’s Murad channel his musical ability to achieve his dream of pursuing a career in rap.

When asked what was the best compliment he has received so far, Siddhant told Pinkvilla, “From Ranveer Singh himself I have heard. So, we are both Govinda lovers, I am a huge Govinda fan. So, off-screen we used to break into some random filmy dialogues. Ranveer was surprised and he told me, ‘You are one of the most filmy guys I have come across’. That coming from Ranveer is huge because he is filmy and how!”

Gully Boy, co-written by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, is a joint production venture between Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Productions. The film also features Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz and Vijay Varma in important roles.

Updated Date: Feb 21, 2019 12:29:10 IST