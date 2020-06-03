Gulabo Sitabo new song Madari Ka Bandar sees Amitabh Bachchan trying hard to evict his tenant, Ayushmann Khurrana

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is right in the mood to groove to the tunes of the newly released song 'Madari Ka Bandar' from his upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushamnn Khurrana.

Bachchan, on Wednesday, shared the recently launched music on Twitter and mentioned that he feels like getting up and dancing to the song. Composed by Anuj Garg and written by Dinesh Pant, this soothing song is sung by Tochi Raina and Anuj Garg.

T 3551 - Movin' and groovin' .. .. just feel like gettin' up and dancin' .. "Samjhe hai apne aapko sikandar, koi inhe batao aakhir hai yeh #MadariKaBandar!

Out now: https://t.co/YyWoqyhYhJ Catch #GiboSiboOnPrime on June 12 for its World Premiere, @primevideoin pic.twitter.com/vRVCZcTiIK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 3, 2020

The film features Bachchan as Mirza, a 78-year-old landlord who would move heaven and earth for his most prized possession — an old depleted mansion in the heart of Lucknow. He is always seen at loggerheads with his tenants, amongst them most prominently, Baankey (Ayushmann Khuranna), a shrewd, sly, and squatted tenant.

Clocking in at one-minute and 47-second, the 'Madari Ka Bandar' music video begins with Bachchan's character chasing kids away from his huge house. The song, further covers the shots of Mirza, dedicatedly trying his ways by going to offices, and digging the ground to evict the tenant from his haveli.

Earlier in May, the trailer showcases the two using every method up their sleeve to make life hell for each other. Eventually to evict the tenant from his haveli, the landlord takes the legal route.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the quirky comedy was slated to hit the screens on 17 April but could not see the light of day due to the shuttering of cinema theatres over coronavirus concerns.

However, Gulabo Sitabo will release online on Amazon Prime Video on 12 June.

The movie will see Bachchan and the Andhadhun actor sharing screen space together for the first time.

