Shoojit Sircar's next directorial venture Gulabo Sitabo, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan is confirmed to hit cinemas on 17 April, 2020. The film was previously slated to release on 24 April 2020 and now has been pushed ahead by a week. Gulabo Sitabo is written by Juhi Chaturvedi, while Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar of Rising Sun Films Production are on board as producers. The film is set in Lucknow.

The first look of Amitabh Bachchan's character in Shoojit Sircar's upcoming film, Gulabo Sitabo, was released in June. Bachchan seemed almost unrecognisable as a wizened old man with a droopy, prosthetic nose and bottle cap glasses.

In July, the duo wrapped up shooting for Gulabo Sitabo. Ayushmann also shared the pictures of the film's team celebrating the wrap-up. Later, Bachchan in a Twitter post revealed that he is dealing with "withdrawal symptoms" as the movie schedule wrap neared completion.

Ayushmann will reunite with Shoojit seven years after his debut film, Vicky Donor. Interestingly, Amitabh and Shoojit have also worked together in the commercially and critically acclaimed 2015 film Piku. Billed as a quirky family comedy, Gulabo Sitabo marks Amitabh's first collaboration with Ayushmann.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Shoojit had explained that Gulabo Sitabo are popular glove puppet characters in Uttar Pradesh. "In the story, which borrows its title from their names, Sitabo is the worn-out, overworked wife of a man, while Gulabo is his enticing mistress. It is peppered with local humour and songs that depict the nuances of daily life," the director has said.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann will be next seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which is a sequel to the 2017 blockbuster Shubh Mangal Savdhan. Amitabh is awaiting the release of thriller Chehre.

Updated Date: Dec 16, 2019 12:53:20 IST