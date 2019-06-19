Gulabo Sitabo: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana begin shoot for Shoojit Sircar's film in Lucknow

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday started filming for his next Gulabo Sitabo in Lucknow. The 76-year-old actor, who recently finished shooting for Chehre, took to Twitter to share the news. The film, directed by Shoojit Sircar, marks the first collaboration between Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, who is also in the city for the film's shoot.

Set in Lucknow, the film is billed as a quirky family comedy, penned by Sircar's longtime collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi.

Ayushmann will reunite with Shoojit seven years after his debut film, Vicky Donor. Interestingly, Amitabh and Shoojit have also worked together in the commercially and critically acclaimed 2015 film Piku.

Check out Amitabh's tweet:

T 3198 - One done another begun .. travel, location change, look change, crew change, colleagues change, city change .. and STORY CHANGE ..

From Lucknow today 'GULABO SITABO ' ..

AND THE LOOK ..!!! ??? well .. what can I say ..?? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 18, 2019

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Shoojit had explained that Gulabo Sitabo are popular glove puppet characters in Uttar Pradesh. "In the story, which borrows its title from their names, Sitabo is the worn-out, overworked wife of a man, while Gulabo is his enticing mistress. It is peppered with local humour and songs that depict the nuances of daily life," the director has said.

The film was earlier supposed to hit the theatres in November, but will now release on 24 April, 2020. Gulabo Sitabo is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2019 09:38:35 IST