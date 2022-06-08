This summer, grab on to this list of shows that will keep you hooked, whether you are single or committed.

Our desire to entice reality shows filled with drama & romance is always on the rise. After all, the long days of hard work must be followed with a relaxing watch to ease our minds. If you’re looking to virtually escape into a zestful island with the hottest singles around, here are our top recommendations to watch across Voot Select, Netflix India & Amazon Prime Video.

Temptation Island USA S3 - Voot Select

A reboot of the popular 2001 reality series where Couples travel to a tropical paradise where they are forced to decide if they're ready to commit to one another for the rest of their lives. Get love lessons with the contestants of the most tantalizing dating show! To stream exclusively on Voot Select from 9th June, 2022.

Too Hot To Handle - Netflix

Hosted by a cone-shaped virtual assistant named "Lana", Too Hot To Handle revolves around a group of adults – all of whom primarily engage in meaningless flings and are unable to form long-lasting relationships – who are placed together in a house for four weeks.

Skulls And Roses - Amazon Prime Video

Roadies fame Raghu and Rajiv are seen in a new avatar in dating reality show Skulls & Roses, a one-of-a-kind competition where the worlds of romance and adventure collide on Rose Island and Skull Island. They put 8 boys and 8 girls through the ultimate journey of a lifetime with unexpected challenges that are beyond expectations.

Double Shot At Love - Voot Select

Twenty female contestants participate in an exciting competition to win the hearts of DJs Pauly D and Vinny and make them fall head over heels in love. The girls will be tested on all parameters as they attempt to showcase their desire to be with the boys and take things forward.

Love Is Blind - Netflix

30 singles meet and talk to each other through a wall, making romantic connections without ever seeing each other in person in the hopes that some get engaged and married less than a month later! Love Is Blind puts aside physical intimacy and focuses on what matters, which is a genuine connection.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.