Guava Island: Rihanna-Childish Gambino's film praised by fans, critics for its 'dark exploration of exploitation'

FP Staff

Apr 14, 2019 10:59:08 IST

Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover) and Rihanna's film Guava Island streamed on Amazon Prime for free on 13 April. Fans got to watch the thriller after the film premiered at the Coachella Music Festival on 11 April, a day before Childish Gambino headlined at the festival. Penned by Glover's brother Stephen, Guava Island has been directed by Glover's Atlanta collaborator Hiro Murai.

Rihanna (left) and Donald Glover (right). Image from Facebook

Initial reviews of the film seem to be all positive. Fans and followers flooded social media with praises and opinions.

Impassioned fans also raved about Guava Island's soundtrack as well, demanding that it be released soon.

A fan termed the film as 'thought-provoking' and 'original', stating that its "light tone belies a much darker exploration of exploitation."

Updated Date: Apr 14, 2019 10:59:08 IST

