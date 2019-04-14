Guava Island: Rihanna-Childish Gambino's film praised by fans, critics for its 'dark exploration of exploitation'

Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover) and Rihanna's film Guava Island streamed on Amazon Prime for free on 13 April. Fans got to watch the thriller after the film premiered at the Coachella Music Festival on 11 April, a day before Childish Gambino headlined at the festival. Penned by Glover's brother Stephen, Guava Island has been directed by Glover's Atlanta collaborator Hiro Murai.

Initial reviews of the film seem to be all positive. Fans and followers flooded social media with praises and opinions.

Oh man this was beautiful! A massive love letter to ART from Murai, Glover and Rihanna. You cannot silence art, for art is life, art is culture, art is every living thing on this planet. Expect this to be a huge contender at the Emmys. 5/5 #GuavaIsland pic.twitter.com/EimpwFKPlo — meez, (@meezus_christ) April 13, 2019

Impassioned fans also raved about Guava Island's soundtrack as well, demanding that it be released soon.

Started watching guava Island and I can't get past the title credits cause the song is an absolute screamer.. Release the soundtrack you heathens #GuavaIsland — A$AP PAIGEY (@byedriver) April 13, 2019

Obsessed with the opening illustration in #GuavaIsland. pic.twitter.com/3bShXyN17C — Lauren Seigfried (@LeSeigfried) April 13, 2019

we're going to eventually need to talk about how good every part of GUAVA ISLAND is but for now I want to ignore Donald and Rihanna and talk about how every shot Hiro Murai ever puts to film is mESMERIZING — hiro murai stan account (@EvanRomano) April 13, 2019

A fan termed the film as 'thought-provoking' and 'original', stating that its "light tone belies a much darker exploration of exploitation."

#GuavaIsland is as brilliant, original and thought provoking as you would expect from @donaldglover and Hiro Murai. The light tone belies a much darker exploration of exploitation. @rihanna is excellent and, as always, @letitiawright is magical — Tim Stafford (@TimWolverine) April 13, 2019

the best part of Guava Island is when Donald Glover tells Rihanna he wants to write a song as beautiful as she is, and she says "no song is that beautiful" https://t.co/1fere7LLYn — Hannah Giorgis (@ethiopienne) April 13, 2019

Okay so #GuavaIsland is the short film I never knew I needed. Those finals scene just had me like 😭😭😭 Rih: ‘Now I get to tell you a different story... a story about how dreams come true’

Baby: ‘I like that story’ Me: pic.twitter.com/0GJpLkw1S0 — Nola Marianna Ojomu (@NolaMarianna) April 13, 2019

Updated Date: Apr 14, 2019 10:59:08 IST

