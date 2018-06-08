Donald Glover's Emmy-winning comedy series Atlanta renewed for third season, will air in 2019

FX Network has officially greenlit comedy-drama series Atlanta for a third season. The series, starring and created by actor-musician Donald Glover, follows two cousins navigating the Atlanta rap scene in an effort to improve their lives and the lives of their families.

The show's first season won two Emmy Awards, two Golden Globes, an AFI Award and a Peabody, in addition to other accolades.

"Atlanta is phenomenal, achieving and exceeding what few television series have done," FX president of original programming Nick Grad said in a statement obtained by Variety.

"With Atlanta Robbin' Season, Donald and his collaborators elevated the series to even greater heights, building on the enormous success of their award-winning first season. We're grateful to the producers and our extraordinary cast and crew for achieving this level of excellence, and we share the excitement with our audience about the third season knowing they will continue to take us to unexpected and thrilling places," he added.

Besides Glover, the series also stars Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz.

Glover whose stage name is Childish Gambino, recently released a song with a provocative music video called 'This is America', which confronts the issues of racism, gun violence and inequality in modern day US. He was also last seen in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

(With inputs from PTI)

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2018 18:44 PM