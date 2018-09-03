Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista drops Avengers 4 spoiler, teases Drax's return

Dave Bautista has made his thoughts explicitly clear on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn's firing on more than one occasion. He was one of the first actors from the Marvel film franchise to defend Gunn. Perhaps upset with Disney, he is currently — deliberately or unwittingly — dropping some major spoilers for next year's mega-event, Avengers 4.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, Bautista said: “We definitely see more Guardians in the upcoming Avengers, which we’ve already shot. Oddly enough, I guess I wasn’t supposed to say anything, but I was already saying before Avengers 3 was released that I had already filmed Avengers 4 and I was signed up for Guardians 3. I’ve shot scenes for it, so I must come back somehow, right?"

"It’s comforting," he added, "but at the same time I felt a sense of guilt because I don’t know if I was supposed to say anything. And nobody told me not to say anything."

Meanwhile, in an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Bautista revealed the third sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy has been put "on hold indefinitely".

"I'm not really happy with what they've done with James Gunn. I don't want to go too much into it, I don't want to make it a political conversation. They are putting the movie off, it's on hold indefinitely."

Avengers 4 will release on 3 May, 2019.

Watch the full interview here:

