Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn's horror film BrightBurn's release date postponed to 24 May, 2019

Los Angeles: James Gunn's horror project BrightBurn, which was scheduled to release on 30 November, will now release on 24 May, 2019.

Sony announced the title and change in release date of the film on Monday, reports variety.com.

BrightBurn will feature actors Elizabeth Banks, Jackson Dunn, David Denman, Meredith Hagner and Matt Jones.

Penned by his brother Brian and cousin Mark, the film is being helmed by David Yarovesky.

James had been set to appear on a panel to discuss the project at San Diego Comic-Con in July, but his appearance was cancelled after news broke that Disney had fired him as director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 due to offensive tweets about subjects like pedophilia and rape.

Gunn has been writer and director of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise from the start, taking an obscure Marvel Comics title about a group of multicoloured misfits and turning it into a space opera decked with comedy and retro music that made Chris Pratt a major movie star. Through two installments the franchise brought in more than $1.5 billion in global box office.

After his firing, actors Zoe Saldana, Selma Bhair and Kurt Russell came out in support of James Gunn, and Gaurdians of the Galaxy cast members Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista signed an open letter asking the studio to bring back the director.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Oct 09, 2018 17:18 PM