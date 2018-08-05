Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 actor Kurt Russell defends director James Gunn: I think we're getting a little too sensitive

Los Angeles: Veteran actor Kurt Russell is the latest celebrity to come out in support of Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, who was terminated by Disney Studios after his 10 year-old tweets surfaced in which he made jokes about "rape and pedophilia".

"It's sad. But it's a part of our fabric now and I get it. But I do think we're getting a little too sensitive on maybe some of the wrong people," Russell, who played Ego in the second installment of the Guardians franchise, told Variety.

Gunn has expressed remorse for his "offensive" tweets, saying that he understood Disney's decision to fire him.

However, Guardians cast members Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista and Zoe Saldana have since signed an open letter asking the studio to bring back the director.

"You have to realise that when you are in that world as a comedian, a writer, whatever you're always stretching the boundaries and trying to find something which lead him to something that the world loves, which is Guardians of the Galaxy. He has a wonderful heart and a wonderful mind. I hope he is forgiven," Russell said.

