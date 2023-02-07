Returning to the stage for the third time, Trevor Noah opened the 65th Annual Grammys on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in his trademark witty style. Cracking jokes on many celebrities including Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Adele, and The Rock, he also took a dig at former US President Donald Trump in his monologue. While taking a pointed dig at Trump, Noah referred to Bad Bunny’s opening performance stating, “Absolutely incredible! You know, every time I listen to him, I get hips I never knew I had. It even makes Trump want to learn Spanish.”

Take a look at the best bits from Trevor Noah’s opening monologue

He further went on to call Beyoncé as he mentioned her nomination for her album, Renaissance adding that he was so inspired by the lyrics of ‘Break My Soul’ that he actually quit his job as the late-night talk show host.

Here are some of the best bits from Trevor Noah’s opening monologue as host of the 2023 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/iFcZRXdjZs — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 7, 2023

Making it through the star-studded event, Noah didn’t stop there but went on to joke about other celebrities including Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, and Adele. Landing on Harry Styles who came into the night with six nominations to his name, Noah began by lauding his work and said, “What can you say about this man that hasn’t been said? Incredible album. Mind-blowing tour. A 15-night run at MSG and the Forum.”

He further also joked about Styles being the “world’s sexiest man and the sex symbol of the globe” as he quipped, “Women throw their panties at this man, then he puts them on, and he looks better in them than they do.”

Trevor obviously couldn’t let go with his opening monologue without mentioning Taylor Swift and her fastest-selling album, Midnights. Mentioning that she sold more albums than any other human on the planet last year, he praised Swift’s song ‘Anti-Hero’ further quipping that his “aunt is also a hero.”

In another joke for the night, the host went on to introduce Adele to none other than Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, stating that the two are big fans of one another but had never met.

Throughout the evening, the comedian also cracked jokes on many other guests at the 2023 GRAMMYs. The star-studded affair saw awards being given out to many, from Ozzy Osbourne and Adele to Willie Nelson and Beyoncé. Harry Styles picked up the Best Album prize. Beyoncé became the most decorated artist in the history of Grammy awards, winning her 32nd award in the ceremony.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.