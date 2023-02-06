Grammys 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Beyoncé ties record for all-time awards
With the performances of Bad Bunny and Brandi Carlile, the show took a grand start and as we expect many stalwarts to perform at the most significant musical event, let's check who bags the prominent trophies
The Star-studded 65th Grammys has started with host Trevor Noah at Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles. With the performances of Bad Bunny and Brandi Carlile, the show took a grand start and as we expect many stalwarts to perform at the most significant musical event, let’s check who bags the prominent trophies…
Harry Styles wins best pop vocal album
The first award at the event is bagged by Harry Styles for the best pop vocal album. The performer described the making of Harry’s House with his two best friends as “the greatest experience of my life”
Beyoncé — Best R&B song
While the winner didn’t take the stage to collect her award, Trevor blamed it on traffic and said, “Beyoncé is on her way”.
Willie Nelson — Best country album
Shania Twain presented and accepted the award for best country album to 89-year-old Willie Nelson, who was not presented at the event.
Bad Bunny bags best musica urbano album
In its acceptance speech, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio aka Bad Bunny says, “it’s easy because I just made this album with love and passion…and when you do things with love and passion, everything is easier. Life is easier.”
Kim Petras becomes the first transgender woman to win the award
Kim Petras, who collaborated with Sam Smith, became the first transgender woman to win the award. She thanked, “all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me so I could be her tonight.” Thanking Madonna she said, “I don’t think I could be here without Madonna”
Beyonce is here!
Beyonce is finally here! Trevor presents her 31st Grammy, who is sitting next to Jay Z in the front row.
Kendrick Lamar – Best rap album
Accepting the award, Kendrick thanked his family for “the courage and the vulnerability to share my stories, to share my truth with this album” and the fans for “trusting me with these words.” He also tipped, “the culture, for allowing me to evolve and allow me to make a song like Mother I Sober, that’s special to me.”
