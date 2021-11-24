While Jon Batiste scored 11 nominations, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. each came away with the second-most nominations with eight nods

The Associated Press

A list of nominees in the top categories at the 64th annual Grammy Awards, announced Tuesday by The Recording Academy.

— Album of the year

'We Are', Jon Batiste

'Love For Sale', Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)', Justin Bieber

'Planet Her (Deluxe Edition)', Doja Cat

'Happier Than Ever', Billie Eilish

'Back of My Mind', H.E.R.

'MONTERO', Lil Nas X

'Sour', Olivia Rodrigo

'Evermore',” Taylor Swift

'Donda', Kanye West

— Record of the year:

'I Still Have Faith in You', ABBA

'I Get a Kick Out of You', Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

'Peaches', Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

'Right on Time', Brandi Carlile

'Kiss Me More', Doja Cat featuring SZA

'Happier Than Ever', Billie Eilish

'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),' Lil Nas X

'Drivers License', Olivia Rodrigo

'Leave the Door Open', Silk Sonic

— Song of the year (songwriter’s award)

'Bad Habits', Johnny McDaid and Ed Sheeran;

'A Beautiful Noise', Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry and Hailey Whitters;

'Drivers License', Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo

'Fight For You', Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas

'Happier Than Ever', Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell

'Kiss Me More', Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe and David Sprecher

'Leave The Door Open', Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars

'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)', Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill and Roy Lenzo

'Peaches', Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman and Keavan Yazdani

'Right On Time', Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth

— Best new artist:

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

— Best pop solo performance

'Anyone', Justin Bieber

'Right on Time', Brandi Carlile

'Happier Than Ever', Billie Eilish

'Positions', Ariana Grande

'Drivers License', Olivia Rodrigo

— Best pop duo/group performance:

'I Get a Kick Out of You', Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

'Lonely,' Justin Bieber and benny blanco

'Butter,' BTS;

'Higher Power,' Coldplay

'Kiss Me More,' Doja Cat featuring SZA.

— Best pop vocal album:

'Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe),' Justin Bieber

'Planet Her (Deluxe)', Doja Cat

'Happier Than Ever,' Billie Eilish

'Positions,' Ariana Grande

'Sour,' Olivia Rodrigo

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.