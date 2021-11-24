Grammy nominations 2022: Jon Batiste, Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber lead; see complete list
While Jon Batiste scored 11 nominations, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. each came away with the second-most nominations with eight nods
A list of nominees in the top categories at the 64th annual Grammy Awards, announced Tuesday by The Recording Academy.
— Album of the year
'We Are', Jon Batiste
'Love For Sale', Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)', Justin Bieber
'Planet Her (Deluxe Edition)', Doja Cat
'Happier Than Ever', Billie Eilish
'Back of My Mind', H.E.R.
'MONTERO', Lil Nas X
'Sour', Olivia Rodrigo
'Evermore',” Taylor Swift
'Donda', Kanye West
— Record of the year:
'I Still Have Faith in You', ABBA
'I Get a Kick Out of You', Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
'Peaches', Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
'Right on Time', Brandi Carlile
'Kiss Me More', Doja Cat featuring SZA
'Happier Than Ever', Billie Eilish
'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),' Lil Nas X
'Drivers License', Olivia Rodrigo
'Leave the Door Open', Silk Sonic
— Song of the year (songwriter’s award)
'Bad Habits', Johnny McDaid and Ed Sheeran;
'A Beautiful Noise', Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry and Hailey Whitters;
'Drivers License', Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo
'Fight For You', Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas
'Happier Than Ever', Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell
'Kiss Me More', Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe and David Sprecher
'Leave The Door Open', Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars
'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)', Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill and Roy Lenzo
'Peaches', Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman and Keavan Yazdani
'Right On Time', Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth
— Best new artist:
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
— Best pop solo performance
'Anyone', Justin Bieber
'Right on Time', Brandi Carlile
'Happier Than Ever', Billie Eilish
'Positions', Ariana Grande
'Drivers License', Olivia Rodrigo
— Best pop duo/group performance:
'I Get a Kick Out of You', Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
'Lonely,' Justin Bieber and benny blanco
'Butter,' BTS;
'Higher Power,' Coldplay
'Kiss Me More,' Doja Cat featuring SZA.
— Best pop vocal album:
'Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe),' Justin Bieber
'Planet Her (Deluxe)', Doja Cat
'Happier Than Ever,' Billie Eilish
'Positions,' Ariana Grande
'Sour,' Olivia Rodrigo
