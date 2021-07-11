Barack Obama's annual summer playlist features songs by Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Pakistani American musician Arooj Aftab
'A mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between,” Obama wrote on Twitter while sharing the 38-song playlist.
Keeping up with his past tradition, Barack Obama has released his 2021 summer music playlist with tunes from Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak, Bob Dylan, Migos, H.E.R., The Rolling Stones, SZA, Stevie Wonder and many more.
Among the recent hits include Silk Sonic’s ‘Leave The Door Open’, Migos’ ‘Straightenin’, Drake and Lil Baby’s ‘Wants and Needs’. Classics like Stevie Wonder’s ‘If You Really Love Me’, 'I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight' by Bob Dylan and The Rolling Stones’ ‘Tumbling Dice’ also found a way into the playlist.
Check out the playlist here
With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer. Here’s a playlist of songs I’ve been listening to lately—it's a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between. pic.twitter.com/xwTPun9wsw
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 10, 2021
Pakistan-born, New York-based singer and composer Arooj Aftab’s 'Mohabbat' from her album Vulture Prince has also made it to the Obama playlist. Acknowledging the mention on Twitter, the singer thanked the former US president.
Wowwww thank you https://t.co/mQfg5Mttx6 — arooj aftab (@arooj_aftab) July 10, 2021
