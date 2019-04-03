Graham Norton to return as host of BAFTA TV Awards 2019, 15 years after his last gig at the ceremony

Los Angeles: Popular comic-host Graham Norton is set to host 2019's BAFTA Television Awards.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it marks his return as the ceremony's presenter after 15 years.

"It has been almost 15 years since I first hosted the Television Awards and what a pleasure it is to be returning to host once again. 2018 was a stand-out year for television, and I look forward to seeing the brilliant talent in our industry rewarded," Norton said.

Clare Brown, director of production at BAFTA, said they are delighted to welcome The Graham Norton Show host back to emcee the BAFTA TV Awards.

"Graham captures the hearts of the audience both at home and in the room and having hosted the ceremony numerous times throughout the years we look forward to having him on board once again," Brown said.

BBC America's thriller Killing Eve leads the nominations 14 nods, closely followed by the BBC/Amazon mini-series A Very English Scandal with 12.

The ceremony will take place on 12 May at Royal Festival Hall, London.

Updated Date: Apr 03, 2019 09:44:04 IST