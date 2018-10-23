Gotham season 5: Bane's first look from Fox series is reminiscent of Tom Hardy in The Dark Knight Rises

The first look of Fox's Gotham series was unveiled on Monday 22 October, where Batman villain Bane's look was teased. Producer-writer Tze Chun shared the image on his Twitter account.

In the comics, Bane is described an influential crime lord who spent much of his childhood in a prison serving for his father's deeds. He is seen in a black unitard as well as a black, white and red mask. In the series, his costume appears to be different from the comics. Here, he wears a respirator and is quite reminiscent of Hardy as Bane in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises, as pointed out by Collider.

As per The Wrap, Bane will be introduced as Jim Gordon’s (Ben McKenzie) friend Eduardo Dorrance in Gotham who gradually transforms into an antagonist.

The show, which began with a 12-year-old Bruce Wayne witnessing his parents' murder and a young detective James Gordon played by Ben McKenzie promising to find the cold-blooded murderers, has been a centerpiece of Fox’s programming, created by Bruno Heller, known for his previous hit The Mentalist. In the fifth season of Gotham, which is also going to be the show's final installment, the narrative will gallop 10 years ahead.

