Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 preview: Winterfell prepares for the biggest battle ever with the Army of the Dead

If Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 showed us the hours before the war, episode 3 — as per a promo released by HBO shows — Winterfell is in the thick of battle. As Daenerys says to Jon, standing over the Winterfell ramparts, overlooking a deadly wildfire: "The dead are already here."

And the war is by no means going to be an easy one to win. We see Jon looking much the worse for wear on the battlefield. Arya runs through Winterfell, with a look of terror on her face. Brienne charges into battle as the Army of the Dead attack the living.

What has been teased ever since the end of season 7 — the climactic battle between the dead and the living — finally begins in the third episode.

The third episode, clocking in at a whopping 82 minutes, will be the longest in Game of Thrones history.

Emmy winner Miguel Sapochnik, who had helmed 'The Battle of the Bastards' and 'Hardhome', will steer the episode.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 will air on 29 April on Hotstar in India.

Watch the promo here.

Updated Date: Apr 22, 2019 11:45:19 IST

