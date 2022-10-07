Goodbye and 3 Idiots actor Arun Bali passes away at the age of 79 in Mumbai
Arun Bali's son Ankush said his father was suffering with Myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disease caused by communication failure between nerves and muscles, for which he was admitted to a hospital early this year.
Veteran actor Arun Bali, best known for his work in blockbuster hit ‘3 Idiots‘, died on Friday morning at his residence in suburban Mumbai. He was 79. Bali’s son Ankush said his father was suffering with Myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune disease caused by communication failure between nerves and muscles, for which he was admitted to a hospital early this year.
Ankush said his father was responding well to the treatment but passed away at around 4.30 am.
“My father left us. He was suffering from Myasthenia gravis. He had mood swings for two-three days. He told the caretaker he wanted to go to the washroom and after coming out he told him he wanted to sit down and he never got up then,” he told PTI.
Bali made his acting debut with noted filmmaker Lekh Tandon’s TV show ‘Doosra Keval‘ as superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s uncle. Some of his popular films include ‘Saugandh‘, ‘Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman‘, ‘Khalnayak‘, ‘Satya‘, ‘Hey Ram‘, ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai‘, ‘3 Idiots‘, ‘Ready‘, ‘Barfi‘, ‘Manmarziyaan‘, ‘Kedarnath‘, ‘Samrat Prithviraj‘, and ‘Laal Singh Chaddha‘.
His last film ‘Goodbye‘, also featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, released on Friday. Bali is survived by a son and three daughters.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Kantara movie review: A vibrant and mythical tale with just the right drama
Kantara is an important story that is portrayed stunningly with the help of folklore, and art that is native to the Kundapura area. Rishab Shetty has performed stunningly in an affecting film.
KGF star Yash conquering boundaries: 'World is Yash Territory' is trending on social media
With the success of KGF 2, Yash has proved his potential to make noise not just in the domestic market but also in the Internationals.
Malayalam actresses allege sexual assault at mall in Kozhikode
Police said an investigation has been launched and efforts are on to identify and trace the culprits.