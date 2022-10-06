Language: Hindi

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Sunil Grover, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sahil Mehta, Elli AvrRam

Director: Vikas Bahl

Star rating: 3.5/5

Believe it or not, it’s a natural human behaviour that a person who takes the utmost care and closest to you, will always be taken for granted. And yes, majority of time, these people are our mothers. Well, philosophically we often say that one should always communicate and convey their feelings as time is very uncertain and can make you regret if that person goes far away. But honestly, how many of us have implemented that?

Well, director Vikas Bahl‘s Goodbye brings out that aspect in the most wonderful way on the celluloid but that’s not the only core value of the film. The emotional drama is a heartwarming journey of Harish and Gayatri (played by Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta) and their kids played by Rashmika Mandanna, Pavail Gulati, Sahil Mehta and Abhishekh Khan.

The untimely demise of Gayatri gives a big blow to Harish and kids but as they go to perform rituals post her last rites, we see the spiritual-awakening process of the family. Vikas Bahl deserves applause for not wasting the time in character built-up and diving into the plot right from the first frame. The way he showcased the realism in the aftermath of a funeral will evoke various kinds of emotions in you.

The emotional roller-coaster will make you smile, laugh and cry with every character making a special place in our hearts. The film deserves a special mention for the beautiful montages, which showed us the emotional and wonderful relationship of Harish and Gayatri.

Talking about the performances, Amitabh Bachchan’s supreme act as Harish will definitely remind teenagers and people who are in 20s and early 30s about their father’s protective yet argumentative behaviour. The megastar evokes emotion brilliantly and leaves us awestruck. Rashmika Mandanna as Tara shines in Goodbye. The actress gets into the skin of this complex character, which is definitely relevant to the current generation. Neena Gupta’s presence and aura is magical. Whenever she is on the screen there is a huge smile on your face.

Talking about the supporting cast, everyone including Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta and Abhishekh Khan have played their parts exceptionally well. A special mention to Sunil Grover who steals the show in his cheerful cameo and gives some great life lessons in the quirkiest yet memorable way.

Goodbye is a family treat, which is not to be missed.

Goodbye releases on 7th October in cinemas near you

