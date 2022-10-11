After a long-time, Bollywood gave us one of the best family entertainers in the form of Goodbye, which turned out to be a treat for the audience. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna’s amazing performances, newcomer Abhishekh Khan’s meaty character of Nakul won the hearts of the audience. In an exclusive conversation with Firstpost, the talented actor opens up about his experience of sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and more. Excerpts from the interview:

Despite having limited screen time, you made your role memorable with your impeccable act.

Thank you so much. This is more like a relief. I was tracking since two days and thinking so much about it, that I thought that maybe I’m not done. Maybe everything that I did for the film has gone to nothing because I went bald to losing weight to gaining weight and then again growing my hair and what not have done for this film. But now when you said this, I’m very happy. I am touching the wood right now.

So, you really went bald for this scene?

Oh yeah! I went bald for this film. I did do that. So for 4-5 days, I used to go bald again and again because we shot the scenes differently. So, I had no choice and I thought that this is a great tribute that I can give it to my grandmother who passed away years back. I want to do it as a child. I didn’t know anything about it. I wouldn’t say goodbye to her. So, I told Vikas (Bahl) sir that I would love to go bald and he said are you sure? And I said, yes, sir. And he told me just it is just one scene and I said, it’s okay sir. It’s just for myself. So I went bald for it.

Reactions from your family after watching the film…

My mother and me, and my family, we’ve just come out from watching the film for the first time. I mean I saw it in the screening but didn’t get my mother there. I wanted to watch it with her after realizing that, I hope I’m in the film (laughs). So, isliye mein apni mom ka aaj legaya and my family was really happy. So that is that is the best part about where I come from to who I am. I have not been trained as an actor and I don’t come from a background where people know how to make it to films. I mean, it’s a very big thing. So for me, it is the biggest achievement is to reach here.

Despite being limited screen time, you said yes to the role. What was the reason behind that?

Actually, I had to audition for it. Apparently, more than 200 actors had auditioned for this film. And by the time I got to know that I’m on board for the film, everything was almost done and I met Vikas sir and I asked him, why would you choose me out of so many actors? Because they were a lot of actors, A-listers, who auditioned for the film. And he told me that your audition was magic. I still remember giving in the audition. I got reminded by my about my naani and I just gave one take, and I left. The guy who took my audition told me, that you should have done one more and I said, I don’t think so, this is the best way I could do it. And I think it worked and it worked wonders and I came to the film. I got to know the limited space that I had, but I think that scene itself that one chunk where I come, and then I go for and me getting bald. I realized that this is the most beautiful part of the film. Vikas told me that Nakul is so pure but he is the easiest to accept that the mother has gone.

And now what? Now let’s enjoy, whatever she gave it to us. So, he holds onto a wooden frame and he goes to get bald. So, I felt so connected that I want to do this film. When I read the film that they are making. I said this film is for my naani and I should definitely be doing this. And I don’t think that where I come from, I don’t believe that we would get a film like this. For me to get a film like this with Amitabh sir, with Neena ma’am, Rashmika, Sunil Grover, Vikas Bahl, Amit Trivedi, Swanand Kirkire, Sudhakar Reddy matlab yeh bahot badi baat hai. Toh woh chhota hai par bahot he pyaara hai.

During your audition, you gave the audition in one take, was it same for the film?

So, we did the scene and because we were shooting in the lockdown. So, every day we could shoot for only 5-6 hours. And that’s why me entering the house, we shot it on one day and then we shot the entire thing on the second day. But we had a couple of one-takes because we want to do see how everyone reacts. So, whatever you see me entering and going in meeting Amitabh sir and then going back to see my mother is one take almost. And then there are cuts where my brother reveals that mother is no more from there, there are cuts much me entering the house, hugging Amitabh Bachchan, meeting Pavail, meeting Angad and then going to look for the mother it’s pura one-take

Since the film has such an impeccable star cast, were there any intimidating experience while performing with them?

I was not intimidated by Amitabh sir but I was very much you can say I was starstruck because of the person he is. He was so kind, he was so involved with the scene that we were supposed to do together that Vikas sir, told him nothing what I’m going to do and he was ready with that. He was ready to see what I am going to bring to the scene. So they kept it, very surprising for everyone, or there were no lines as such in the scene, whatever you heard in the scene is basically what I did in my audition.

Vikas just told me that you do what you did in the audition. Don’t follow any lines. Don’t follow anything. Do what you did in the audition, and that’s when we decided let’s just go, like and make totally surprising for everyone. Let’s not make them know what I’m going to do in that scene and I think that’s what made the scene more beautiful, because people didn’t know to whom I’m going to be, going first. If I’m going to directly go and wish Amitabh sir or if I’m going to meet Delna or if I’m going to meet Rashmika. So this was great actually I felt. Yes there’s a little intimidation because he’s Amitabh sir but he made everything so comfortable for me. And I still remember the second day, when we were shooting the part where I meet them and the reveal had happened. Vikas sir had showed me a scene of Amitabh sir and Dilip Kumar saab from the film called Shakti and there’s a confrontation scene where Amitabh sir is dying and Dilip saab is trying to held on to him because they play father and son. And coincidentally it was Father’s Day and Vikas sir told me Dilip saab here is Amitabh sir right now and now you have to become Amitabh Bachchan in front of Amitabh Bachchan.

Immense support came from Amitabh sir. He’s been really kind to me from day one. We spoke very less but after this scene specifically, we started speaking a lot. The conversation started actually after the scene.

Any actors or directors on your wishlist?

There are a lot of actors and a lot of directors I want to work with. But there is a specific person who holds a very special place in my heart. Coincidentally, his name and my naani’s name is same. His name is Kamal Hassan her name was Kamal Sharma and whatever learning that I have, it comes from Kamal sir, so the day, I get to work with Kamal sir, even if it’s one scene. I think so after that, I can quit acting. Kamal sir is very dear to me. His scenes have taught me everything. I’ve learned from him, everything that I’ve learnt. And then there’s Aamir (Khan) sir that, I really love, really adore and I don’t know, there is a connection I feel that I have with both of them. These are the two people that I really, really wish. At least to meet them, wanting to touch them once and see how amazing and special they are as humans.

Arun Bali passes away

It’s sad that Arun Bali saab has passed away. And he had not seen the film. And the very last shot that I’ve in the film is when I’m actually is when I am sleeping on his lap. Woh bahot he ajeeb si feeing aa rahi hai. I am not understanding that I should get happy that he peacefully passed away or I should get sad that he’s actually passed away. We all in the group have said that Arun Bali saab has taken a right turn and hum sab bhi jab right turn karenge tab unse milenge.

