Good Newwz song Sauda Khara Khara: Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani match steps on Sukhbir's track

After entertaining the viewers with a "party anthem" 'Chandigarh Meinn', the makers of Good Newwz have released yet another foot-tapping number, titled 'Sauda Khara Khara'. The track is a remixed version of singer Sukhbir’s hit Punjabi number of the same name.

While the music is composed by Lijo George, Dj Chetas, and Sukhbir, Kumaar has penned the lyrics for the track. Diljit Dosanjh, Sukhbir, and Dhvani Bhanushali have lent their voices to the song.

The 'Sauda Khara Khara' video sees Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Dosanjh match steps on the catchy tune of the song. The trio appears very energetic, never letting go of any beats, and seem totally unfazed of any inhibitions. While Dosanjh and Advani groove on the well-coordinated Bhangra steps with singer Sukhbir, Kumar hijacks the choreography, and performs some 'twisted' dance.

Check out the song here

While talking about adding the song in the film, director Raj Mehta tells Times of India, “Diljit is a popular singer and we thought that it was apt that he sings his part. It was a sight when Diljit and Sukhbir came face-to-face on the set. The original, too, was a dance number, we have just made it peppier by adding some contemporary tweaks.”

Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Good Newwz is an urban comedy. Its trailer shows a goof-up during the in vitro fertilisation (IVF) process between two couples.

Karan Johar's home banner Dharma Productions and Kumar's production house Cape of Good Films have produced Good Newwz. The film has story and screenplay by Jyoti Kapoor. Kapoor has also written the dialogues alongside Rishabh Sharma and Mehta.

Good Newwz, initially slated to premiere in July, will now make its way to cinemas on 27 December.

Updated Date: Dec 03, 2019 14:43:09 IST