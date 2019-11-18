Good Newwz trailer: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor star in this comedy of errors, directed by Raj Mehta

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh unite onscreen in the upcoming romantic comedy Good Newwz, The trailer, which released on 18 November (Monday), shows a goof-up during the in vitro fertilisation (IVF) process between two couples.

The trailer opens to Khan and Kumar, Deepti and Varun Batra, at the doctor's hospital, discussing the frequency of their sex lives, which then transitions to a montage of the couple sneaking away on multiple occasions. Dosanjh (Honey) and Advani (Monika), a flashy Punjabi couple, also coincidentally share the same last name, which leads to the mix up at the hospital. The cast is joined by Adil Hussain and Tisca Chopra in supporting roles.

Here is the trailer

Ahead of the trailer release, the makers shared a new theatrical poster featuring the cast.

Trailer drops today... New poster of #GoodNewwz... Stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani... Directed by Raj Mehta... 27 Dec 2019 release. #GoodNewwzTrailerpic.twitter.com/6jk6ybjyZI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 18, 2019

Karan Johar's home banner Dharma Productions and Kumar's production house Cape of Good Films have produced Good Newwz. The film has been directed by Raj Mehta from a story and screenplay by Jyoti Kapoor. Kapoor has also written the dialogues alongside Rishabh Sharma and Mehta.

After having worked in films like Ajnabee, Bewafaa, Kambakkht Ishq, and Tashan, Kumar and Kumar and Khan will be seen together onscreen after almost a decade. Good Newwzz is Dosanjh's first film with Dharma Productions.

Good Newwz, initially slated to premiere in July, will now make its way to cinemas on 27 December.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 18, 2019 13:51:58 IST