Good Newwz song 'Chandigarh Mein' is a party anthem featuring Akshay, Kareena, Kiara and Diljit in a nightclub

'Chandigarh Mein', from upcoming comedy Good Newwz was released by the film's cast in the song's namesake on 27 November (Wednesday). The lyrics have been penned by Tanishk Bagchi, who has also composed the track. Meanwhile, Badshah has written his own rap .

Harrdy Sandhu is joined by Lisa Mishra and Asees Kaur in the upbeat dance number picturised on the star cast in a nightclub. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani can be in glittery outfits. Producer Karan Johar also makes an appearance in the video.

Good Newwz stars Akshay Kumar, Khan, Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles. The film's premise is centered on a goof-up that occurs during the in vitro fertilisation (IVF) process between two couples.

Here is 'Chandigarh Mein'

Kumar, Advani, director Raj Mehta, Badshah and Sandhu were present at the launch event.

Here are the photos from the event

Kumar had told Pinkvilla that despite running high temperature, he had continued to shoot for the music video of 'Chandigarh Mein'. "If there’s one song this year that could get me out of my sickbed, it’s this number. I was running high temperature while shooting it, which is unheard of for me, but the energy and passion that went into this song couldn’t keep me away. I don’t know whether I love the beat more or the lyrics. And it doesn’t matter because when you put them together, you have the party anthem of the year."

After having worked in films like Ajnabee, Bewafaa, Kambakkht Ishq, and Tashan, Kumar and Khan will be seen together onscreen after almost a decade. Good Newwzz is Dosanjh's first film with Dharma Productions.

The film is jointly backed by Karan Johar's home banner Dharma Productions and Akshay's production house Cape of Good Films. Initially supposed to release in July this year, the film was moved to 6 September. However, Good Newwz is now scheduled to release during the Christmas season on 27 December.

Updated Date: Nov 27, 2019 19:03:18 IST