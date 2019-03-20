Gone Kesh song 'Bibi' has Shweta Tripathi dance alongside her onscreen parents Vipin Sharma, Deepika Amin

The makers of Gone Kesh recently released a track titled 'Bibi', sung by Shahid Mallya and Asees Kaur. Devendra Kafir has written the lyrics to the song composed by Kanish Sharma.

'Bibi' is a cheerful Punjabi track, picturised on Shweta Tripathi at the haldi ceremony before her wedding. As the song progresses, the video shows her perform at her sangeet and she is later joined by her parents, played by Vipin Sharma and Deepika Amin.

Shweta plays Enakshi, a teenager, who aspires to be a dancer some day in Gone Kesh. Her dreams are thwarted when she is diagnosed with alopecia, a disorder where the immune system attacks the hair follicles resulting in hair loss from the scalp.

The film will be directed by debutante Qasim Khallow, the first ever Tibetan Muslim to work in Bollywood. Khallow has previously worked as a camera person on films like Fan, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Kill Dil, Gunday,Aurangzeb, Ek Tha Tiger, Chaar Din Ki Chandni, Yamla Pagla Deewana and Chamku.

The film is set in the backdrop of a small town in Siliguri in West Bengal, and will explore the different human emotions, pain, loneliness, fear, humour, courage and ignorance in a lighthearted manner.

The movie is slated to release on 29 March.

Watch the song here.

Updated Date: Mar 20, 2019 16:14:29 IST