When life knocks you down and the going gets tough, be brave and let your hair down! Here's the trailer of #GoneKesh starring @battatawada, @sharmamatvipin, @amindeepika & #JitendraKumarhttps://t.co/B0nY35tDOk #QasimKhallow

— Zee Music Company (@ZeeMusicCompany) March 14, 2019

The trailer begins with Shweta and her family consulting a local doctor about Shweta's hair fall condition. The doctor shrugs it off saying it's due to the lack of protein and calcium. When Shweta discovers it's more than that, she finds her dream of becoming a dancer at stake. The trailer explores her emotional journey on finding out alopecia and how her 16-year old self tries to cope up with it. The film is set in the backdrop of a small town in Siliguri in West Bengal and will explore the different human emotions in a lighthearted manner.

The film marks the directorial debut of Qasim Khallow, the first ever Tibetan Muslim to work in Bollywood. Gone Kesh also stars Jeetu, Vipin Sharma and Deepika Amin in lead roles. The movie is slated to release on 29 March.

Updated Date: Mar 14, 2019 14:05:06 IST