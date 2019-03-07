Gone Kesh: Shweta Tripathi's first look reveals a teenage dancer suffering from alopecia

Shweta Tripathi has unveiled her first look from social drama Gone Kesh. The film is touted to be the first ever film made in India which is based on alopecia, a disorder where the immune system attacks the hair follicles resulting in hair loss from the scalp.

The picture sees a bewildered Tripathi without hair on her head. She will be playing a middle-class teenage girl who wants to fulfill her dreams to become a dancer but her dreams are thwarted when she is diagnosed with alopecia. Swetha also announced that the trailer for the film will be released next week.



In a recent interview to Indo-Asian News Service, the actress has disclosed that she underwent a thorough research process to get into the skin of her character. She also interacted with several patients with alopecia to better understand their plight. "I feel hair loss and baldness really take a toll on people's confidence. Baldness is made fun of and people, especially women, find it hard to accept it and, in turn, tackle it," she said, adding that she wants to positively influence her audience by spreading the message that "bald is beautiful".

The film will be directed by debutante Qasim Khallow, the first ever Tibetan Muslim to work in Bollywood. Khallow has previously worked as a camera person on films like Fan, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Kill Dil, Gunday,Aurangzeb, Ek Tha Tiger, Chaar Din Ki Chandni, Yamla Pagla Deewana and Chamku.

The film is set in the backdrop of a small town in Siliguri in West Bengal and will explore the different human emotions, pain, loneliness, fear, humour, courage and ignorance in a lighthearted manner. Gone Kesh is set to hit theatres on 29 March.

Updated Date: Mar 07, 2019 16:30:38 IST